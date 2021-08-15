Letter: Critics have reasons for wanting Cuomo gone

While I admit that Andrew M. Cuomo showed a remarkable lack of judgment in inappropriate behavior towards women, I cannot help but believe there were many strong factions supporting removing him from office: the gun lobby, who wanted to see his stricter gun laws overturned; the anti-environmentalists who can get rich fracking and pipelining the life out of New York State; even Donald Trump’s supporters who do not want him prosecuted for his misdeeds in our state, to name a few. Maybe I have become a true cynic in this toxic political climate, but, as they say, “Follow the money.”