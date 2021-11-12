Letter: Critics don't understand the nuances of farming

A recent letter writer who believed dairy farming is scarier than any Halloween activity, and probably many people who have lost contact with how we grow and raise our food, need to have a better understanding of farming.

Dairy farming itself is not the problem – the problem is that we want cheap food that demands industrial farming, which is not sustainable for communities or the planet.

The writer speaks of the destruction of forest for pastureland as a problem for dairy farming (in the U.S., I presume), but on my friend’s organic, grass-fed dairy farm in Cooperstown, the pastures (unsprayed) store carbon and provide habitat for birds and butterflies in a state that is losing open land habitat for birds.

The plant-based foods he touts, which are more processed than milk, do not grow in the forest, but also need cleared land, and a field of soybeans supports a lot less wildlife than a pasture. Almond groves in California demand a lot of water in a dry state – is that monoculture better for the environment than a pasture in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio or Wisconsin?