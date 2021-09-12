Letter: Criticism of the president seems unfair, misguided

A recent Washington Post poll showed 78% approval of the military withdrawal of Afghanistan, but only 26% approval of President Biden’s handling of it. While the actual withdrawal appears to have been chaotic by all news media accounts, the number of people evacuated from the country in the short time period was an incredible accomplishment. This was something several prior administrations could have done but failed to attempt.

Aside from people just looking to take partisan shots, I’m left puzzled by the overall public expectations. I’ve never served in combat, but I feel confident saying that modern warfare is difficult to manage. It isn’t a Hollywood movie or a video game, it’s messy and hard. This wasn’t Abraham Lincoln or George Washington sitting in a tent with a map and pencil, overlooking land the size of a few football fields trying to decide which hill to attack from.