 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Criticism of Termini is baseless, unfounded
0 comments

Letter: Criticism of Termini is baseless, unfounded

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
  • Mark Sommer

Read the full story by Mark Sommer here.

I have known Rocco Termini since he was a young boy working in his father’s grocery store on the West Side.

The citizens of Buffalo do not appreciate Rocco’s accomplishments. He has been on the ground floor since day one, leading us to what some call a renaissance.

Why do I think that? Because there has not been an outcry by the masses as to the criticism of Termini’s magnificent Tappo Day Club on Chandler Street.

What have we become! If the complainers want to wear a hoodie and sandals and jeans. Go down to the beach and have a beer!

Angela Filippone

Tonawanda

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News