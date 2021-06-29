Letter: Criticism of Termini is baseless, unfounded

Read the full story by Mark Sommer here.

I have known Rocco Termini since he was a young boy working in his father’s grocery store on the West Side.

The citizens of Buffalo do not appreciate Rocco’s accomplishments. He has been on the ground floor since day one, leading us to what some call a renaissance.

Why do I think that? Because there has not been an outcry by the masses as to the criticism of Termini’s magnificent Tappo Day Club on Chandler Street.

What have we become! If the complainers want to wear a hoodie and sandals and jeans. Go down to the beach and have a beer!

Angela Filippone

Tonawanda