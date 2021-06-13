Letter: Critical race theory tells the real story

Oklahoma and several other states have enacted laws prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory, a scholarly inquiry into systemic racism, in public schools. In those states it’s OK to teach slavery, Reconstruction, the Ku Klux Klan, the Tulsa massacre and the several that preceded it, lynchings, segregation, Brown versus Board of Education, Jim Crow, the Civil Rights Movement, Nixon’s southern strategy, W. E. B. DuBois, George Washington Carver, Martin Luther King, Jr., Rodney King, Eric Garner and George Floyd just as long as you leave race out of it.