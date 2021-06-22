Letter: Critical race theory should not be taught

I suggest that we all consider our position on critical race theory (CRT). It can have a profound effect on the future of our great country.

With a little digging on the web, you can learn its tenets. It appears this theory is derived from Marxism, according to Manhattan Institute analyst Christopher Rufo.

The real danger comes from where CRT is now being preached. It may be a curious elective for a college level political science student, but teaching CRT is not limited to just the collegiate level. It is currently being used as part of the curriculum for some public K-12 schools.

Additionally, it is being required for civilian government workers, the military and a number of companies in the private sector.

CRT is being promoted under the veiled heading of equity and inclusion. The K-12 group is the most worrisome, as minors do not have the ability to do critical thinking. How does a second grader process whether he or she is an oppressor, or part of the oppressed class based solely on their skin color?

Our American history is filled with many misdeeds and should be taught warts and all. However, our history also includes many examples of greatness which everyone should learn too.

Bob Schlehr

North Tonawanda