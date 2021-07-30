Letter: Critical Race Theory’s time has finally come

There is a campaign currently underway by the right-wing noise machine to create outrage about something called “Critical Race Theory” (CRT). This is actually an academic framework developed to study the effects of our legal, economic, political and social systems on perpetuating racism and the unequal treatment of minorities. To hear the Republicans and others tell it, though it is a blanket attack on white America, accusing all white people of racism and attempting to brainwash children to believe horrible lies about American history.

In response to this manufactured and hyped up “threat,” Republican state legislators have passed a flurry of bills forbidding teaching anything that might be thought of as CRT, which in their minds includes anything that attempts to investigate the actual history of this country with regard to slavery, racial oppression and white supremacy. This attempt to suppress, distort and “whitewash” American history is not only wrong, but it comes at a time when the lingering effects of slavery and racism are finally being generally recognized by a wider audience than ever before.