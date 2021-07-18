Letter: Critical Race Theory may do more harm

The July 8 letter writer claims that concerns around Critical Race Theory are fabricated. Using terms like bogeyman and Republican playbook the writer introduces subjects having nothing to do with what’s being taught in the classroom.
The letter writer, like other proponents of CRT, states critics’ concerns inaccurately, and then knocks down the concerns. Critics aren’t calling to whitewash American history. Students are taught the good and the bad of our country’s history when they study slavery, carpetbaggers and the Reconstruction period after the war. During Black history week and Martin Luther King Jr. Day students are aware of the obstacles and successes of Black Americans.
What some CRT critics do object to is indoctrinating children with a political ideology that views everything, including science and math, through the eyes of race. Critical Race Theory divides the world into identity groups with winners and losers. It’s a zero sum game where race defines you. Children learn they are either oppressors or oppressed. Neither group is a desirable one to belong to. Children should feel they can take ownership of their lives and their outcome isn’t predetermined by the color of their skin.
The dangers of critical race theory can be demonstrated with California’s proposed math curriculum, “A Proposal to Equitable Math Instruction: Dismantling Racism in Mathematics” for K-12. Getting the right answer, having children show their work, and demonstrating knowledge of the subject is seen as a form of white supremacy.
Closer to home, the University at Buffalo’s Graduate School of Education had their students focus on equity and inclusiveness. It’s hard to see how centering on variables that teachers can’t control will help them be more effective in the classroom.
Our presidents were people who reflected the times they lived in. Jefferson owned slaves yet wrote the Declaration of Independence that espoused universal truths that hold true today. As a country we strive towards these ideals. We aim towards a more perfect union.
Critical race theory does the opposite by focusing on grievances and resentment. It denies the progress made. It focuses only on race and in a distorted way, like a blind man asked to describe an elephant but can only feel the trunk. Indoctrinating our children with a harmful ideology will only hurt the future of our country.
Elinor Weiss
Williamsville