Letter: Critical Race Theory may do more harm

The July 8 letter writer claims that concerns around Critical Race Theory are fabricated. Using terms like bogeyman and Republican playbook the writer introduces subjects having nothing to do with what’s being taught in the classroom.

The letter writer, like other proponents of CRT, states critics’ concerns inaccurately, and then knocks down the concerns. Critics aren’t calling to whitewash American history. Students are taught the good and the bad of our country’s history when they study slavery, carpetbaggers and the Reconstruction period after the war. During Black history week and Martin Luther King Jr. Day students are aware of the obstacles and successes of Black Americans.

What some CRT critics do object to is indoctrinating children with a political ideology that views everything, including science and math, through the eyes of race. Critical Race Theory divides the world into identity groups with winners and losers. It’s a zero sum game where race defines you. Children learn they are either oppressors or oppressed. Neither group is a desirable one to belong to. Children should feel they can take ownership of their lives and their outcome isn’t predetermined by the color of their skin.