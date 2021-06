Whatever truths exist within “critical race theory,” overall it is propaganda. I object to adding this to k-12 school curricula. We should not be propagandizing children.

What should we do? Let’s focus on common ground. I prefer “melting pot” to racial and racist finger-pointing. I think now is the time to lock arms and move forward together. Our quality of life and that of our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren depend on it.