Letter: Critical race theory frenzy seems fabricated

The newfound hysteria surrounding critical race theory is purely manufactured. Don’t be fooled by this, the boogeyman de jour changes but the outrage is transparent as can be. It’s the result of just more of the same from the Republican playbook: Give people (white people) something to be scared of. Keeping people afraid is a tried and true tactic, and that fear is proceeded by anger and rage. They depend on these emotions to keep people motivated to vote based on these made up threats. It’s just the same as all other “threats” that aren’t real: transgender people lurking in bathrooms waiting to assault you, widespread voter fraud, marriage equality destroying traditional marriage, etc. And while they peddle all of these make believe threats, they’re doing real damage in broad daylight in the form of voter restriction laws.

These same lawmakers who don’t want critical race theory in schools are the ones who are passing laws that remove, with calculated precision, several popular methods that Black people use to vote. They also happen to be the same lawmakers who are trying to pretend that the insurrection wasn’t really an insurrection and that the removal of Confederate monuments is erasing history. There’s a pattern there, and one does not need to look very hard to find it.