Letter: Critical Race Theory does not make accusations

Far from offering a false narrative which either vilifies or romanticizes American history, these courses filled in blind spots in the students’ educational background and enabled them to develop a richer, more complex vision of American culture. Instead of burdening any students with debilitating guilt they challenged them to see their cultural past more truly and imagine reforms which are necessary if we are to do a better job of harmonizing our democratic ideals with our actual practices. (For the most part, African American writers have endorsed these ideals while justly criticizing our failures to live up to them.)