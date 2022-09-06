Letter: ‘Crip Camp’ calls attention to those living with disabilities

We just watched the amazing documentary “Crip Camp” again and got reenergized. This full length documentary is the real-life story about a small group of teens with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) that experience freedom and friendship at camp. They go on to reconnect later in life; they band together to identify barriers to living their best lives in their communities, and decide to do something about it. It was through their courage, advocacy, and determination that they helped establish landmark laws at the federal level which includes the Americans with Disabilities Act enacted in 1973.

As parents of a young man with Down syndrome, we are eternally grateful that these courageous advocates helped pave the way for our son, Craig, and for all people with developmental disabilities. There are significant laws to help assure equity and inclusion and these laws are enforceable; however, inequalities still exist in a number of areas. Much has still to do with old mindsets about people with disabilities as well as downright discrimination. Significant also is assuring that adequate governmental funding is provided.

It is extremely important that the advocates of today call attention to wherever people with disabilities are left out and discriminated against. We have to build on the foundation these unlikely heroes of “Crip Camp” built for us. Whether you’ve seen the movie or not, it is now on YouTube. See it and get energized.

Max and Joyce Donatelli

Family Advocates

Hamburg