Letter: Cries of election fraud must end for the party

One would hope that the following goes without saying, but unfortunately, it does not. If you say that an election was “stolen,” but can provide no evidence, it is, in fact, you who is trying to steal an election. This is, of course, the antithesis of “patriotism.” You know that the man is dishonest in ways that you’d never, ever tolerate from anyone in your life. And the only basis – at eight months and counting – for the stolen election claim is his word. You’re helping to threaten this country in a dire way that most of us could never imagine. Please, for the sake of the country – that I happened to have served in uniform multiple times in two wars across 30 years – stop. Surely, your party – with which I’ve agreed on many policy issues in my life – can find a far, far better leader amongst 330 million Americans. And if it can’t, what does that say about the party?