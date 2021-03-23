Letter: Creighton coach’s comment warranted stricter punishment

After a loss, Creighton’s basketball coach used the word plantation while berating his players, many of whom are minorities. As a consequence for his racially loaded comment, the coach was benched for four days, then reinstated in time for the money making postseason tournaments.

For an NCAA coach, who draws over a million-dollar salary, to infer his student-athletes are slaves is unquestionably a reprehensible comment. Would a professor who made the same comment to students regarding a term paper, or exam be reinstated after a four-day penalty? A player who made such a racial slur would certainly have faced a stiffer penalty than Coach Greg McDermott served. It is only within the rigidly established coaching citadel, where leaders can strut their omnipotence life peacocks without being tethered to any measure of accountability.

“In A Theory of Justice,” John Rawls wrote that each “person possesses an inviolability founded on justice.” No coach, the autocratic center of an athlete’s life, has the right to compromise the first virtue of America. Leaders that oversee sport, play a vital role in establishing what will be permitted by coaches, and must ensure that all participants are held accountable.