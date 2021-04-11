Letter: Credit Trump’s cabinet for vaccine development

This letter is in reference to one that was written in the April 1 column by a gentleman who wrote about a Fox News host who supposedly was upset about President Biden mentioning the 500,000 Americans who died from Covid-19.

He goes on to blame former President Trump for these deaths. Wasn’t Trump the person who put the travel ban on people coming from China, in which Biden called him “xenophobic” for doing so? Look back and see Dr. Anthony Fauci and others saying when this pandemic first came around that masks were not necessary.

Wasn’t it the Trump administration and many scientists who developed these wonderful vaccines? Oh, and as far as superspreader events, you might want to take a look at what’s happening at our southern border!

I can’t forget to mention our Gov. Andrew Cuomo who is under investigation for hiding thousands of nursing home deaths from the federal government and the American people. Let’s look at all the facts.

Karen Gall

Cheektowaga