Letter: Credit to those who ushered in Buffalo Heritage Carousel

I was pleased to note in The Buffalo News of May 29 that the Buffalo Heritage Carousel located at Canalside recently opened to the public. Built in North Tonawanda nearly a century ago and painstakingly restored, it is a rare ornate park-style model of which it is said only 10 are still in existence. Most built in the era were more basic portable versions for circuses or carnivals intended to be disassembled and moved on to the next engagement.