Letter: Create revolving loan fund to pay for well-timed projects

While I greatly enjoy the panoramic views of the harbor and the lake at some point the Skyway will have to be demolished.

It does not make financial or functional sense to do it now. Long term traffic planning should be left to the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council. If any money is spent now, it should be spent on developing an alternative to the Skyway – consider a “Tifft Street Arterial” utilizing the existing railroad right of way to connect the Hamburg Turnpike with the I-190 – utilizing local streets is a terrible idea.

I would prefer funds to be spent on inner city projects like reclaiming the neighborhoods destroyed by the Kensington and Scajaquada expressways. Congressman Brian Higgins, based on his passion to improve our waterfront and his knowledge of how federal funding works is understandably trying to obtain funding to demolish the Skyway now – “strike while the iron is hot.”

Herein lies the problem with federal funding.