Letter: Create jobs, opportunities with Kensington project

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s support for the Kensington Expressway project makes it more likely to proceed. This project was previously estimated to cost as much as $500 million, a truly staggering sum. To get a sense of this many tax dollars, imagine a line of dollars bills encircling the Earth twice around the equator.

But, OK, if this project is built, what could be done to make it more significantly address the East Side’s critical life and death issues. After all, problems of severe poverty, joblessness and under-employment, poor housing and homelessness, inadequate healthcare, street violence and dangerous neighborhoods, etc. are ultimately more important than “The Kensington” – admittedly an awful and destructive highway that never should have been built.

One idea to add value to the project and help justify its staggering cost would be to require that a very high percentage of all types of project jobs be given to East Side residents, perhaps especially people of color. If the response to this idea is that this prospective pool of workers doesn’t have enough training and skills, then slow down the project. Take time to provide professional training and pathways to union apprenticeship and membership for the needed trades.