Letter: Cow’s milk is not meant for human consumption

There’s no disputing the nutritional value of cow’s milk. It contains enough fat and nutrients to feed her calf, who is born with four stomachs and gains hundreds of pounds in a matter of months, sometimes weighing up to 1,000 pounds before they’re two years old. Therefore, cow’s milk is not designed for human consumption.

Cow’s milk contains high amounts of calcium and casein, which in infants inhibits the absorption of iron leading to dehydration. The Journal of Epidemiology states: “Cow’s milk contains an average of about three times the amount of protein than human milk does, which creates metabolic disturbances in humans that have detrimental bone health consequences.” The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine reports “milk and other dairy products are the top sources of artery-clogging saturated fat in the American diet. Milk products also contain cholesterol…increasing the risk of heart disease, which remains America’s top killer. Cheese is especially dangerous. Typical cheeses are 70 percent fat.”