Letter: Covid-19 vaccine is worth the risk

Recently a woman wrote a “My View” column stating she was leaving her doctor because her doctor was pro-vaccine. It puzzled me since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed all that at least 14 diseases were eliminated or greatly reduced through the use of vaccines. These include polio, measles, diphtheria, chicken pox, rubella, Hepatitis B and others.
I agree that many carried risk and vaccines do have side effects. In spite of the risks involved I can not think of any that paralleled the over 600,000 who died as a result of Covid-19.
Anthony Illos
Amherst