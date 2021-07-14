 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Covid-19 vaccine is worth the risk
0 comments

Letter: Covid-19 vaccine is worth the risk

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Recently a woman wrote a “My View” column stating she was leaving her doctor because her doctor was pro-vaccine. It puzzled me since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed all that at least 14 diseases were eliminated or greatly reduced through the use of vaccines. These include polio, measles, diphtheria, chicken pox, rubella, Hepatitis B and others.

I agree that many carried risk and vaccines do have side effects. In spite of the risks involved I can not think of any that paralleled the over 600,000 who died as a result of Covid-19.

Anthony Illos

Amherst

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News