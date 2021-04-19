Letter: Covid-19 in schools rise, as guidelines keep failing

Erie County reported record numbers of coronavirus cases in schools as of April 6. The numbers jumped 70%, from 304 to 506 in one week. According to Erie County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein, Schools can “still be safe if Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are followed which includes mask wearing, social distancing, disinfecting and handwashing; adding they could be even safer with the warmer weather.”

This may be true, but the schools have been following these guidelines since reopening to the best of their ability; and the numbers continue to rise. If the recent week’s numbers were record breaking with guidelines being followed, why did numbers almost double? Burstein is not allowing for human error in adults and children. There are too many uncontrollable variables to make any kind of statement regarding school safety. Officials are also blaming school sports for the spread and not the classroom. Another baffling statement: since those who play sports attend classes.

Even more disconcerting: these numbers only reflect the 20% of staff and students being tested. They do not reflect other household members of those testing positive; or the remaining 80% of students and staff who are not tested weekly.