Letter: Covid-19 does not care about religion, philosophy

A recent article in the Buffalo News cited that Doug Allen, who sang the national anthem at Sabres games, has decided to quit that gig because the Sabres organization has a required vaccination mandate that he opposes.

Allen stated that he already contracted the Covid-19 virus and he believes his body has sufficient (but unsubstantiated) natural immunity built up to protect him from further infection. He went on to say that “God made my body and he doesn’t mess around.” It would then stand to reason that if God made his body, God also made the coronavirus and its variants, and God also looked on while over 700,000 American souls from Anchorage to Key West have died from Covid-19 infections.