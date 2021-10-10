Letter: Covid-19 does not care about religion, philosophy

A recent article in the Buffalo News cited that Doug Allen, who sang the national anthem at Sabres games, has decided to quit that gig because the Sabres organization has a required vaccination mandate that he opposes.
Allen stated that he already contracted the Covid-19 virus and he believes his body has sufficient (but unsubstantiated) natural immunity built up to protect him from further infection. He went on to say that “God made my body and he doesn’t mess around.” It would then stand to reason that if God made his body, God also made the coronavirus and its variants, and God also looked on while over 700,000 American souls from Anchorage to Key West have died from Covid-19 infections.
Ostensibly God also gave us the scientists and technology to formulate a vaccine, and in all probability, he also provided us with enough intelligence to take the vaccination.
Contagious diseases that have nearly been eliminated by safe and effective vaccines include: polio, smallpox, tetanus, hepatitis a, hepatitis b, rubella, measles, whooping cough (pertussis), pneumococcal disease, rotavirus, chickenpox (varicella), diphtheria and mumps - to name the most prevalent within a generation.
Unfortunately there are no vaccines for religious misinterpretations or science denial. The “anti-vaxxers” and “anti-maskers” are angering most of us who have done the right thing and relied upon science to guide our decisions to receive the vaccine. Vaccinations provide a provable science-based remedy to eradicate this insidious disease that has disrupted our lives in so many ways.
This microbial menace doesn’t care what religion you practice, who you voted for, what color your skin is, where you work, your age, or your gender. Warm, breathing, human bodies are all it needs to multiply and spread – like the human bodies assembled at hockey games.
James Galbo
Buffalo