Letter: Covid-19 deaths drawn out in wrenching, painful losses

While the national statistics may not capture every loss, we breached 500,000 Covid-19 deaths in the United States. As victims of media sensory overload, we may have become inured to the data – bar charts, trend lines, graphs. To add visual perspective, if we were to create an end-to-end row of six-foot coffins of grandparents, parents, husbands, wives, sisters, brothers, children, aunts, uncles, significant others, and friends who have fallen victim to the pandemic, that queue would stretch, in air miles, north from Buffalo to Moosonee on Hudson Bay, 100 miles to the west of Chicago, east from Buffalo to the extreme north of Maine, or south from Buffalo to Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The trail of tears continues to lengthen.