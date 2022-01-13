Letter: Covid-19 consumes much of our thoughts

When we open up a newspaper, probably 70% of the news concerns Covid or its mutant forms. When we watch the news on TV the same is true. Now viruses have been around since the creation of man, and all living organisms. I’m 70 years old and until a couple years ago aside from some microbiology classes in college I never gave much thought about viruses. Now they are the center of existence. It seems that masks, vaccinations, tests, social distancing, government control at a level I have never seen, mandates, etc., are here to stay.

Now mind you I am not a religious man, but I like to ponder things. Covid has not united society but has very much divided society. There are those that believe in government control and mandates, and those that believe in freedom of choice. I suspect the healthiest thinking falls midway between those two forms of belief. I have had to soften my own thinking a bit. I served in the military and have always loved America and its people but have never had a fondness for government.