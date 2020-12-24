Letter: Covid-19 battle has brought teamwork, medical interest

Dr. Anthony Fauci, HHS Secretary Alex Azar and NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receive their Covid-19 vaccines along with several frontline workers.

Today, millions of doses of Covid-19 are being distributed throughout the United States and by other countries. I believe that some people are unaware as to the magnitude of the effort that has been made to achieve this success, and the enthusiasm for future research. Herein I present some big numbers that I believe support my view.

The WHO International Clinical Trials Registry Platform (ICTRP) provides an in-depth profile of 3,141 completed and ongoing international clinical trials of Covid-19 by countries from around the world. This registry is updated weekly.

A literature search of the National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, has retrieved 82,352 scientific articles on Covid-19 that have been published thus far this year.

The NIH lists 361,141 research studies in all 50 states and in 219 countries.

The NIH lists 140 federally funded clinical trials related to Covid-19 (Clinical Trials.gov).

Further the NIH has awarded approximately 1,250 research grants for Covid-19.