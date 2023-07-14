I fully support the intent of the New York State Department of Transportation plan to remedy the past destruction of an entire East Side neighborhood that resulted from an urban planning mistake; the Kensington Expressway. However, the current plan to cover a portion of that expressway is a mistake that won’t achieve its worthy goals and only serve to create new problems in the process. It will only have a limited benefit for the neighborhood and families impacted, particularly given the large amount of money here.

Instead of a “half-a-loaf” solution to this problem, let’s do it right, like was done with the AKG Museum and the Martin House, and in Syracuse, with a 1.2 mile replacement of Highway 81, and Rochester, with the removal of the Inner Loop in 2014 and the planned removal of the 1.5 mile Northern Inner Loop in 2023.

I recognize there are financing and engineering challenges associated with doing this right, but good leadership is about finding ways to get it done right, and not finding reasons why it can’t be done. Otherwise, the larger East Side community will continue to suffer over the next 50 years as it has over the past 50. To really achieve the overarching goals of this project means replacing the 3-mile Kensington Expressway with a boulevard.

Joseph Donofrio, PhD

Buffalo