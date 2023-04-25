The recent Buffalo News piece on the cover-up by Buffalo bishops regarding sexual misconduct and abuse by Catholic priests sickened me. To admit that 21 years ago you voted to approve The Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People – a guide to how the church was to respond to sexual abuse allegations, and then tell investigators that you didn’t know there was a “process” in place. Auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz went on to say that he, “didn’t know whether grooming a child for sexual abuse constituted a violation of the Catholic Church’s Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People” – the same charter he personally signed. Grosz was asked many questions by investigators from the New York Attorney General’s office to which he replied, “I do not know,” or had former New York State Attorney General Dennis Vacco interject, “The Bishop is not going to answer that question.”