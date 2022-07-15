Letter: Court ruled properly in controversial cases

Regarding the June 24 article, “Reactions are mixed – mostly along party lines – to high court’s decision on concealed weapons,” the Supreme Court did exactly what it is supposed to do, issue rulings based on the wording and intent of the Constitution. The politicians are the only ones asking them to make a political or societal decision, and then accusing them of doing just that when the ruling does not meet their political position. Let us applaud this Supreme Court for not bowing to political pressures, and accurately ruling to the Constitution.

The same can be said for their ruling on abortion and Roe v. Wade. They did not bow to political or societal pressures, but again issued a ruling based on the Constitution.

It was the liberal justices who did bow to those pressures, adding commentary about the recent shootings in their dissenting opinions. As tragic as they were, they were not relevant to a ruling based on the Constitution. There are other ways for states to address both of these rulings and that’s where it should be, and as our forefathers who wrote the Constitution wanted it. To those opposed to these rulings, would you have just thrown the Constitution in the garbage and made all rulings simply based on the current whims of whatever the current political winds are? I know I don’t.

John Montanari

Tonawanda