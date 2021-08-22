Letter: Couple of questions on stadium need answers

Looking at a recent Saturday paper two articles above the fold caught my attention, “The Bills’ $258 million quarterback,” and, “Pegulas seeking $1.4B for new Bills stadium.” I have a few questions regarding these articles. No. 1: If the Pegulas can afford to pay $258 million for a six-year contract to a quarterback who has had only one year of a very good season why can’t they pay a few hundred million dollars or so to help fund their stadium? No. 2: If the taxpayers of Western New York are forced to pay for the Bills’ playground should they be entitled to free parking, lower costs for food and beverages, lower ticket prices and a share in the profits of the team?