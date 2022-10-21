Letter: County should purchase building at Bennett Beach

As one who frequently walks by the old Angola water works building adjacent to Bennett Beach park, I have often thought that the building would make a great addition to the park.

My suggestion? Have Erie County purchase the building from Karen Erickson for 10% above what she paid for it, and add it to the park.

As a former public servant and very successful businesswoman who has long demonstrated her commitment to community service, perhaps Erickson can see the value in preserving and improving public access to the waterfront.

Then, engage an environmental scientist to find out if there are any chemical residues present, and if they can be removed or neutralized. From the exterior, the building appears to be an intact concrete block shell that will last for a hundred years.

If the building can be saved, make it a concession stand with restrooms that serve the park’s visitors. If it can’t be saved, then build something just like it.

Providing shade, food, and beverages, while saving parents with small children from long walks through the hot sand to use the restrooms currently available, would greatly improve the family experience at Bennett Beach.

Marty Walters

Derby