Letter: County executive is wrong to veto youth firearm hunting

With the stroke of his veto pen, the county executive has told 12 and 13-year-old recreational hunters that they are less responsible, less trustworthy, less capable of engaging in the safe and ethical conduct of deer hunting within Erie County, than their peers throughout Upstate New York. Likewise, the experienced hunter who is required to accompany and supervise the youths.

In his justification to veto a recreational opportunity passed at the state and county legislative levels, the county executive cited all youth related firearms accidents. To conflate those with youth recreational hunting accidents is disingenuous at best. Young hunters undergo coursework, training and instruction in safe firearms handling in a recreational hunting context. The preparation beforehand is extensive and part of the overall hunting experience. The experienced sportsman accompanying the youth ensures its practice in the field. I would wonder if the county executive has any familiarity with any of these experiences, yet deems it justifiable to veto.