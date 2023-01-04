Letter: County executive erred in criticizing city cleanup

It’s a shame that our leaders, namely County Executive Mark Poloncarz, had to make a spectacle of himself which made the national nightly news. This was a storm that started on Friday and kept going right into Monday. We all had enough warning of this storm. For all those who perished in this storm, my heart goes out to them and their families. If the county executive had a “beef” with Mayor Byron Brown, he should have discussed it in private with him and maybe offered to help in some way, not criticize him in front of the news media. I’m sure the mayor only had the best interests of the residents of Buffalo in mind.