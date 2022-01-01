Letter: County efforts should focus squarely on the voting public

Recently my husband went to Wegmans to pick up our prescriptions and when he returned told me how sad he was when an elderly man ahead of him couldn’t afford to pay for a very expensive prescription that he needed. The pharmacist tried everything to try to bring the cost down but unfortunately he left without it.
Now I see Erie County is providing a “Live Well Erie” van to provide drug addicts with free Narcan and training, needle access and drop offs, injection equipment, sharp containers, fentanyl test strips, flu, Covid-19 and hepatitis A vaccines, condoms, HIV, hepatitis and sexually transmitted infection testing, smoking cessation materials and pregnancy tests.
With so many people struggling to pay for desperately needed prescription medications, it breaks my heart that these free handouts are provided over and over again. Wake up and start taking care of people who deserve it and voted you people into office.
Arlene Druzbik
Sherman