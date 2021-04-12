Letter: County comptroller isn’t fooling anyone

They say that empty barrels make the most noise and one needs look no further than the County Comptroller’s Office to find a prime example.

If memory serves me correctly, the comptroller was a vocal opponent of the most recent stimulus act as adding to the deficit while conveniently forgetting his support of the Trump tax cuts that led to an exploding deficit that was not nearly offset by revenue growth as “promised” in the talking points used to sell it to the public.

Now he proposes using the money that the county received from the stimulus proposal that he opposed be used for a property tax rebate.

And who is that pays property taxes? Did you answer property owners?

Correct. And who pays the most in property taxes? Did you answer, “those with the most property and the most expensive property?” Right again. In other words, large landlords and developers.

Just like his hero, the former president, he is using populist rhetoric to funnel more of the taxpayers money to the well-off.

Nice try, Stefan.