Letter: Count ECC’s librarians among downsized faculty

As a dues-paying member of FFECC, faculty member, and college librarian at ECC who was laid off on Wednesday, July 20, I was surprised to read the article in The Buffalo News on Thursday regarding faculty cuts. The article stated the following: “Those cuts will affect 38 members of the faculty union, 30 of them part time and none of them faculty, Balkin said.”

College librarians are faculty members. We teach in classrooms and virtually, and are embedded in online classes across many of ECC’s programs. The cuts affected two full-time and five part-time faculty college librarians.

If anyone is wondering what librarians do at ECC, here is a short list:

• We partner with faculty to teach information literacy skills that are essential to being a responsible 21st-century citizen.

• We provide assessment statistics on information literacy skills that are a requirement for the college to meet accreditation standards for Middle States.

• Embedded librarians are co-instructors in online classes, create instructional content, and provide guidance for students.

• We vet and maintain access to library research databases that are crucial to academic institutions.

• We provide in person and virtual research services for students.

Librarians are an essential part of the ECC faculty. Due to the nearly two-year-long hiring freeze and these layoffs, ECC libraries have suffered a nearly 70% reduction in library staff, half of which were librarians. This will have a detrimental effect on the quality of services available to ECC students.

Jacqueline Coffey Scott

Lake View