Letter: Council should repeal racist open container law

Before the Bills’ AFC championship game, thousands of fans visited City Hall’s “Selfie Station.” Amid this wholesome display of pride and enthusiasm, freshly cracked Labatt were as ubiquitous as Zubaz. Buffalonians drank openly and proudly on the steps of City Hall and documented this for Instagram. Some photos even show fans funnelling.
Public consumption of alcohol is almost universally embraced in Buffalo – and you don’t need to wait for the playoffs to witness it. Just stop by Delaware Park or walk down the streets of the Elmwood Village or Allentown on any summer day and you’ll find Buffalonians drinking – casually and safely – in the open.
The problem is the “almost.” The practice is still illegal due to a priggish snippet of the city code passed in the ‘70s. And every year a few people are arrested or cited for violating a law that many Buffalonians feel comfortable flouting. Unsurprisingly, arrests and citations almost entirely affect people of color and occur east of Main Street. (No arrests in recent years have happened on St. Patrick’s Day or Dyngus Day.)
The statute is obviously out of step with contemporary attitudes and behavior. Worse, enforcement of the law is discriminatory in practice, and evidence suggests it was racist by design.
Since February 2020, civic and business groups and community leaders have highlighted the injustice of this law and called for its immediate repeal. Legal Aid Buffalo, the Partnership for the Public Good, and The Buffalo News’ Rod Watson all called on the Common Council to act. Residents and representatives of East Aurora, where there is no open container law, vouched for the benefits. Hundreds of Buffalonians contacted the Council in support.
Nearly a year has passed, but our elected representatives have failed to act or even publicly comment.
Any further delay would qualify as dereliction of duty and governmental malpractice.
Action now, though, could give the city a small victory it sorely needs.
Is the open container law a remnant of Buffalo’s racist past or a reminder of its racist present? Only our elected councilmembers have the power to decide.
Aidan M. Ryan
Buffalo