Letter: Council should repeal racist open container law

Before the Bills’ AFC championship game, thousands of fans visited City Hall’s “Selfie Station.” Amid this wholesome display of pride and enthusiasm, freshly cracked Labatt were as ubiquitous as Zubaz. Buffalonians drank openly and proudly on the steps of City Hall and documented this for Instagram. Some photos even show fans funnelling.

Public consumption of alcohol is almost universally embraced in Buffalo – and you don’t need to wait for the playoffs to witness it. Just stop by Delaware Park or walk down the streets of the Elmwood Village or Allentown on any summer day and you’ll find Buffalonians drinking – casually and safely – in the open.

The problem is the “almost.” The practice is still illegal due to a priggish snippet of the city code passed in the ‘70s. And every year a few people are arrested or cited for violating a law that many Buffalonians feel comfortable flouting. Unsurprisingly, arrests and citations almost entirely affect people of color and occur east of Main Street. (No arrests in recent years have happened on St. Patrick’s Day or Dyngus Day.)

The statute is obviously out of step with contemporary attitudes and behavior. Worse, enforcement of the law is discriminatory in practice, and evidence suggests it was racist by design.