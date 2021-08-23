Letter: Council should devise zero-emission vehicle plan

Regarding the Aug. 6 article, “Council members submit wish lists for Buffalo’s stimulus spending:” The United Nation’s latest report on climate is a code red for our planet. We are burning too much fossil fuel to sustain life. Yet there is a brief window during which we can pivot to a less bad outcome. Here come American Rescue funds to help us, especially by investing in a shift to municipal vehicles that run on electricity instead of dirty gas. Right now, using funds to reduce fossil fuel use is nobody’s pet project, but it should be everybody’s.

Transportation accounts for nearly one-third of the greenhouse gas emissions which are causing irrevocable warming, bringing fire, flood, drought and extreme heat waves. But we might be able to control some of the climate damage and stave off the worst – an uninhabitable Earth – with a radical reduction in burning fossil fuels.

American Rescue Plan funds should at least be partially devoted to investment in a changeover from a municipal city fleet running on dirty fossil fuels to an electric one. Radical tends to be a dirty word in politics, but we must take action swiftly and surely. We have no time to spare.