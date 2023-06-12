A few questions for the Buffalo Common Council, which recently resolved to ask the Buffalo Police Department and Buffalo Public Schools to provide child identification kits for every kid in the city:

• Just how many children go missing? Is there really a crisis here? No information is provided about the efficacy of such an effort, and the program referenced in Texas in particular has been seriously critiqued.

• Who would provide such kits, and at what cost?

This is reminiscent of a councilmember’s past ill-fated attempt to provide parents with lead-testing kits, a pointless endeavor. We would all be better served by a Council that took serious aim at the root causes of problems plaguing us in these difficult times, not passing resolutions that merely sound good in newspaper accounts.

Maria Scrivani

Buffalo