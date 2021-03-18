Letter: Council has a long history of independence from Brown

As a former member of the Buffalo Common Council, I applaud the independent stance of the Buffalo Common Council.
However, I take exception with The Buffalo News editorial (“A new kind of Council?” Feb. 28) stating that “For decades, the Common Council has fallen short of its role both as legislative body and as a check on the executive branch.”
In my eight-year tenure as Common Council President, I can attest that the Common Council was an independent body that was always ready to work with, initially, Mayor Anthony Masiello and then Mayor Byron Brown, but never shied away from exercising its role as a co-equal branch of government. The slim Council majority did not see itself as only a conveyor belt of constituent services, but a zealous advocate for the separation of powers and a check on the executive branch.
For the first six years of Brown’s terms in office, Common Council Members David Rivera, Micky Kearns, Rich Fontana, the late Michael LoCurto, replacing Delaware’s Marc Coppola, and I formed a five-member majority operating an independent branch of government that did not rubber stamp the Mayor, much to his chagrin. For a brief period, then Ellicott District Council Member, Curtiss Haynes, was also part of that majority.
During this period, there were important instances when the majority responsibly “opposed” the Mayor. As reported in The Buffalo News, for example, (“Friction between Common Council and Mayor could derail budget agreement,” Jan. 14, 2009) the Council majority strongly disagreed with the Mayor over the shape of the city’s capital budget, earmarked to repair the city’s infrastructure. There are many other examples of the Council’s independence from the executive branch during this period.
Buffalo News columnist Bob McCarthy was right when he assessed the stakes of the 2011 Democratic city primary election (Sept. 11, 2011): “It’s always an issue when you have such a slim majority,” said David A. Franczyk, “leader of the anti-Brown faction, who calls an independent legislative branch critical.”
Regrettably, the Council lost its majority that year, leading to a Council obsequious to the executive branch, a state of affairs that was happily lifted nine years later with the re-emergence of a more independent body willing to assert its proper role in a healthy democracy.
David Franczyk
Buffalo