Letter: Council has a long history of independence from Brown

As a former member of the Buffalo Common Council, I applaud the independent stance of the Buffalo Common Council.

However, I take exception with The Buffalo News editorial (“A new kind of Council?” Feb. 28) stating that “For decades, the Common Council has fallen short of its role both as legislative body and as a check on the executive branch.”

In my eight-year tenure as Common Council President, I can attest that the Common Council was an independent body that was always ready to work with, initially, Mayor Anthony Masiello and then Mayor Byron Brown, but never shied away from exercising its role as a co-equal branch of government. The slim Council majority did not see itself as only a conveyor belt of constituent services, but a zealous advocate for the separation of powers and a check on the executive branch.

For the first six years of Brown’s terms in office, Common Council Members David Rivera, Micky Kearns, Rich Fontana, the late Michael LoCurto, replacing Delaware’s Marc Coppola, and I formed a five-member majority operating an independent branch of government that did not rubber stamp the Mayor, much to his chagrin. For a brief period, then Ellicott District Council Member, Curtiss Haynes, was also part of that majority.