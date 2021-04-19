Letter: Council did well in voting to rid school speed cameras

Kudos to the Buffalo Common Council. Lawmakers finally did something to benefit drivers by voting to remove the school zone cameras. They have made many regular city and suburban drivers very happy.

To roll out the school zone cameras in the middle of a quarantine pandemic when no children were attending school was quite a joke. Hiring an agency to deliver those fines from an out of state source was another dumb move.

I hope that before the speed bumps and whatever else is planned to substitute for the cameras, there is a reputable study as to how many children are actually in harm’s way in front of schools.

As a parent of four, grandparent of six and great grandparent of one, I see buses, staff monitors and parents driving to and from schools; kids aren’t allowed to walk as we were. Our taxes pay dearly to keep our children safe! Mr. Mayor, please listen to the drivers.

Carol Murphy

Buffalo