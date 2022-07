Read the paper the other day, and like every other day, was a bit taken back that we in Erie County are spending $250 million dollars-plus on a new stadium which a limited number of people will be able to afford to go to, while at the same time, worried about coming up with $1 million to start a division to study people who are potential mass killers. Are the elected officials just bills crazy or is the safety of our citizens just not as important as pro football?