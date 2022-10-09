Letter: Cott family’s perfect pitch into the Sports Hall of Fame

In my addition, sort of my story to the Oct. 5 Buffalo News article highlighting the accomplishments of these four outstanding athletes, is another characteristic attribute of the three boys, and I’m sure of the father, too. They demonstrated good and exemplary sportsmanship and team-centered play on the baseball diamond. No “I” or “me” with them, always “we” or “us” in competition. I know, I played on, and against, their baseball teams in the 1960s, first in games with my school, Bennett High, against their school, Hutch-Tech (Orv and Marty’s). And then later, on their teams (again, Orv and Marty’s) in the Buffalo Muny League, but also against Ed’s and Ray Peters’ team, catcher and pitcher, respectively, in that respected and memorable landmark Buffalo summer league: contests at Delaware, Schiller, Riverside, Cazenovia and Houghton parks.