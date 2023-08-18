Bass Pro strikes again! Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa says, “We want to get this right.” You can’t make a mega Costco and a mega Dick’s and a warehouse “right” on a two-lane North Bailey that is already a parking lot from Wegmans to Niagara Falls Boulevard. Bus service? Public transportation? For folks who are stocking up on paper towels, toilet paper and canned dog food? Going to Costco on a bus? Don’t embarrass yourselves.

If you’re touting all this public transportation, then why 774 parking places for Costco, 349 parking places for Dick’s and 298 parking places for Delta Sonic? How are two new stop lights going to make a difference? This sounds like a bad skit on SNL. Kulpa notes the “several light changes getting to the Galleria.” This joke on North Bailey will last more than “several” at Maple, Meyer and Niagara Falls Boulevard. Have the “traffic coordinators” considered the left turn onto Ridge Lea Road from Niagara Falls Boulevard, the only access to the site from the 290? The traffic on the S.B. Boulevard will be backed up to Bob Evans! The only way this works is a new egress from the “back side” of Amherst Commerce Park, from Maple and/or Sweet Home Roads. Oh, but that would take too long. And who would pay? Let’s just make a mess of things.