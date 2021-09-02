Letter: Cost of test to cross border is too much for Canadians

However, the cost of $200 each for a Covid-19 test, for a one-day trip, is not feasible for us. As a retiree, this is a huge added expense for spending a few hours south of the border. It is my understanding that Walgreens promotes free Covid-19 testing for those in the U.S. Here in Ontario we have no such offer. My private health insurance along with Ontario Health Insurance Plan do not reimburse for the cost of the tests if for travel purposes.