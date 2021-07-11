Letter: Correcting criticism of critical race theory

I appreciate The News printing two essays about critical race theory; the first a misguided missive by a local pastor and the second a clear correction to the first by Beth Kwiatek. The pastor demonstrated once again how religion can be used for harm in our world. Throughout our country’s existence the Bible has been used to support oppression, allowing supposedly “good people” to do horrific things to others, quoting scripture in support of his skewed analysis that there is no tangible evidence that systemic racism exists. I would hope he’d tap a better source than a book that openly calls for the oppression of foreigners, women and slaves (613 laws given to Moses and not one that prohibits slavery…). He reinforces his point with a claim that CRT is a diversion from “historic Christianity.” That, I would argue, would be a positive outcome.