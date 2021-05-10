Letter: Corporations take advantage of America’s flawed system

Today, it seems we need hot button topics to shock, to steer opinion, or just misdirect conversation. Who this serves? We need to give that some thought. So, here are my thoughts. The border crisis seems to me, the undocumented immigrants cross into Mexico from the Yucatán Peninsula, walking across their whole country to our borders, and now its our problem? Mexico is our ally? Trade partner? Well, put tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico, and arrest any person in America who hires a migrant worker, and do the same to any company that hires a migrant worker. Problem solved. If there were no profit in it, it would not happen.

The second hot button topic, tax, and who should pay? The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, companies like Amazon, FedEx, Exxon Mobile, and 40 other Fortune 500 companies have paid zero federal tax the last three years. Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, has $170 billion after his recent divorce? Does he need government subsidies, or seed money from taxpayers? His company has one of the largest fleets of trucks on the road. His employees use electricity, flush toilets, drive, or take the bus to work. Should they not pay tax, since they consume services? The 1950s were the best economic times in American history, the corporate tax rate was 52 to 53 percent through most of the 1950s? America is now the largest debtor nation in the world? Think about that.