Letter: Coordination should be key in any weather-related event

Instead of jealously guarding each other’s turf, we need more cooperation between Erie County and the City of Buffalo.

During the blizzard we just went through we needed complete cooperation where city and county plows work together wherever the greatest problem is located. The public doesn’t care whether it’s a city plow or a county plow that gets their street opened.

And take that one step further, our governor should have the authority to coordinate bringing in additional equipment from other areas if necessary, We can handle reimbursement later.

And I might add our sheriff’s authority doesn’t end at the city line. There’s no reason both city and county sheriff patrols can’t work jointly in areas of high crime.

Herb Mosher

Orchard Park