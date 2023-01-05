 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Coordination should be key in any weather-related event

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Instead of jealously guarding each other’s turf, we need more cooperation between Erie County and the City of Buffalo.

During the blizzard we just went through we needed complete cooperation where city and county plows work together wherever the greatest problem is located. The public doesn’t care whether it’s a city plow or a county plow that gets their street opened.

And take that one step further, our governor should have the authority to coordinate bringing in additional equipment from other areas if necessary, We can handle reimbursement later.

And I might add our sheriff’s authority doesn’t end at the city line. There’s no reason both city and county sheriff patrols can’t work jointly in areas of high crime.

Herb Mosher

Orchard Park

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: WGRZ photo was deceiving

Letter: WGRZ photo was deceiving

Throughout the blizzard WGRZ TV repeatedly tweeted a photo of road conditions that showed no snow on the highway. The picture appeared on at l…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News