Letter: Convict Trump based on inflammatory rhetoric

I am not a fan of former President Trump. He has lied and created international chaos from the day he announced his candidacy. But there is one time he was 100% correct.
In 2016, at Dordt College in Sioux City, Iowa (a Christian College) he confidently stated “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters. OK?
“It’s, like, incredible.” His audience loved it. And now, even I believe it.
After multiple recounts and investigations, his claims of voter fraud were unfounded. Yet we have hard evidence that he himself attempted to commit voter fraud by trying to bully and intimidate Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find him 11,780 votes. Raffensperger displayed integrity and his commitment to the constitution.
As he became more desperate, he resorted to violence. He encouraged the mass protest in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, where he then instructed his followers to march down to the Capitol and fight for the election, he “won.” They followed like sheep, while he stayed safe behind, surrounded by his security detail. With five dead, others injured and careers ruined he still refuses to accept responsibility. Try as he did, he was unable to halt the confirmation of President Joseph Biden. Our Constitution was protected and honored by those who stayed half the night to affirm the vote.
We cannot shrug our shoulders and look the other way. The man tried to overrule our electoral process, and used his followers to do his dirty work. He was seen on TV watching the insurgency unfold and enjoying every minute of it. He needs to be impeached and convicted. Any other citizen would be in a maximum-security prison right now.
Mary Rera
Lancaster