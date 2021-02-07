Letter: Convict Trump based on inflammatory rhetoric

I am not a fan of former President Trump. He has lied and created international chaos from the day he announced his candidacy. But there is one time he was 100% correct.

In 2016, at Dordt College in Sioux City, Iowa (a Christian College) he confidently stated “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters. OK?

“It’s, like, incredible.” His audience loved it. And now, even I believe it.

After multiple recounts and investigations, his claims of voter fraud were unfounded. Yet we have hard evidence that he himself attempted to commit voter fraud by trying to bully and intimidate Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find him 11,780 votes. Raffensperger displayed integrity and his commitment to the constitution.