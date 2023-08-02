As a frequent visitor to Israel I’ve been watching the controversy over the powers of Israel’s Supreme Court and how it comes across in our news media. It seems that two separate matters are being conflated: governmental structure, and an alleged threat to democracy.

The present government, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seeks to reduce the Court’s authority over the Knesset (Parliament) which were greatly increased in 1995. Currently, the Court can disallow a governmental action simply by declaring it “unreasonable,” even in the absence of a plaintiff’s petition. Also, the Court plays a strong role in selecting its own members, while American justices are chosen by the president and Senate, after which they serve for life. Whatever else they may be, Netanyahu’s proposed changes would bring Israel’s system more in line with our own and don’t threaten judicial independence.

Concern about democracy seems to lie in the opinion that some of Netanyahu’s coalition partners are anti-democratic, and that the Court (as presently constituted) is a safeguard against their influence. But safeguard lies in the process, not the temporary complexion of the court or government. If a future Court were to hold different opinions from the current one, today’s protestors might wish for the constraints that are being proposed.

Richard Laub

Williamsville