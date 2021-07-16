Letter: Contribute to our economy by supporting kids in trades

I’m writing in response to Albert Pautler’s encouraging words for my daughter Kelly Holdsworth, about whom an article appeared in The Buffalo News on June 29.

I’ll admit to being initially apprehensive about Kelly’s decision to pursue cosmetology, but when it became clear how passionate she was, her infectious determination pulled me and the other skeptics, (including many teachers) along with her. Eventually, we realized it was easier to run alongside Kelly in pursuit of her dream rather than try to nudge her in a different direction.

There are no words to express the pride I feel for Kelly and the intense commitment she has shown. I have no doubt she will be successful beyond my wildest dreams. It is my sincere hope that this story shines a light on our need as a society to recognize that college is not always the answer. The trades are every bit as noble and lucrative as most college degrees.